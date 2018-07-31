Opponents rush to try to block posting of blueprints for homemade guns

Video by WPLG
JAY JANNER/AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cody Wilson held what he calls a Liberator pistol, in May 2013, that was completely made on a 3-D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit, Monday, against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety.
WASHINGTON >> State officials, Democratic lawmakers and gun control groups waged a frantic legal fight today to block the online distribution of blueprints for 3-D printed “ghost guns,” even as President Donald Trump said he is “looking into” his administration’s decision last month to allow the posting of instructions for making the untraceable, plastic firearms.
Cody Wilson, a champion of gun rights and anarchism from Texas who has waged a yearslong legal battle for the right to post the schematics for making homemade guns, has said he will begin making the plans available following a settlement with the State Department ending the government’s effort to stop him.
But with just hours before an August 1 deadline when Wilson has said he will upload many more schematics — including instructions for making AR-15-style rifles — alarmed public officials accelerated their efforts to get courts to prevent Wilson from moving forward with his plans.
Wilson’s website touts the arrival of “the age of the downloadable gun” on Wednesday. Critics say the homemade firearms, which can be printed without serial numbers or government registration, would allow terrorists to evade detection and could lead to the widespread distribution of these untraceable weapons.
The clash over public safety and Wilson’s claim of a First Amendment right to publish the materials has been brewing for weeks. But in a tweet this morning, Trump underscored the competing views even inside the administration and raised the prospect of another shift in his administration’s approach.
“I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public,” the president said in the tweet. “Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense!”
The online statement from the president comes a day after eight states and the District of Columbia filed a joint lawsuit in federal court in Seattle attempting to force the Trump administration to prevent Wilson’s organization, Defense Distributed, from making the technical plans for the plastic guns available online.
State Department officials in the Obama administration blocked the company in 2013 from distributing the downloadable designs for the firearm, saying it violated export laws that ban the distribution of firearms to other countries. But last month, the State Department reversed course and said it would allow the company to post the plans.
In the lawsuit filed Monday, the officials urged a judge to block that decision, saying that allowing the company to continue posting the plans online is a threat to public safety and that terrorists could use hard-to-trace plastic weapons to evade detection by metal detectors.
“3-D printed guns are functional weapons that are often unrecognizable by standard metal detectors because they are made out of materials other than metal (e.g., plastic) and untraceable because they contain no serial numbers,” the state officials said in the lawsuit. “Anyone with access to the CAD files and a commercially available 3-D printer could readily manufacture, possess, or sell such a weapon.”
Lawyers for both sides in the case are expected to argue their case before a Seattle judge this afternoon. The state officials are urging the court to impose a temporary restraining order on Wilson’s organization preventing him from posting more of the schematics online.
On Capitol Hill, alarmed Senate Democrats declared that Trump would be responsible for any injuries or deaths resulting from untraceable 3-D plastic guns, and called on him to reverse the policy immediately.
“It’s his doing, it’s his responsibility and the blood is going to be on his hands,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. “He can tweet from now until the end of his administration but the hard reality is that he can stop needless death and injury in America.”
Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., said: “Donald Trump will be totally responsible for every downloadable plastic AR-15 that will be roaming the streets of our country if he does not act today, because beginning tonight at 12:01 a.m., bad people can go on Instagram and get an insta-gun.”
Blumenthal and Markey were among a group of Democrats who announced they were introducing two separate bills related to 3-D guns: one that would bar the manufacture and sale of any untraceable weapon, and another that would prohibit the online publication of blueprints for the plastic guns.
But passing gun legislation in Congress has proved nearly impossible and the House of Representatives is already gone for its August recess, which means no bill can be taken up until September. While the lawmakers said they are soliciting Republican support, at least one Republican, Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, said it would be extremely difficult to stop the proliferation of the weapons.
“This is a new technology which you’re not going to put back into the bottle, it is there,” Rounds said, adding that the smarter course would be to “create new technologies and utilize new technologies” — such as metal detectors that could also recognize plastic — in schools, airports and other public places.
It is not clear what Trump is prepared to do in the wake of his tweet. The president has been a staunch supporter of gun rights and has repeatedly said that he is the best friend of the National Rifle Association, which contributed about $30 million to his presidential campaign.
Defense Distributed officials have argued that they have a First Amendment right to post the blueprints for the guns online, and have characterized the government’s long-running attempts to block it as an ideological, anti-gun campaign.
Josh Blackman, a lawyer representing Wilson, said in an interview that the state officials are demanding that his client remove documents that he has already posted online. He compared the case to other First Amendment cases involving the government’s attempts to restrain publishers.
“This is a huge free speech case. It’s the Pentagon Papers all over again,” Blackman said. He said he would fight efforts to prevent Wilson from posting his documents online.
“I don’t care what the president tweets,” Blackman added. “I will be in court tonight defending the rights of my clients and of all Americans facing government censorship.”
Wilson also dismissed the president’s tweet. “It’s a typical Trump tweet and doesn’t really show a grasp of the issue,” Wilson said in an interview. “Whatever.”
Wilson is a well-known figure on the far right, seen as a champion for both firearms enthusiasts and anarchists. But his efforts to distribute instructions to create 3-D printed guns on his website could lead to divisions between the groups, said Timothy D. Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University who has studied guns.
“This could be one of the first issues ever to come along that represents a wedge between two constituents that are very vocal in their support for Trump,” he said. “Gun enthusiasts are generally in favor of some sort of background check system, for law and order — they don’t want a free-for-all where everyone can get guns, unlike anarchists.”
Homemade firearms are not illegal, but all-plastic versions are. The Undetectable Firearms Act prohibits owning a gun that can pass through a metal detector unnoticed. Firearms commerce is more regulated. Dealers must be licensed and customers must pass a federal background check, although private sellers are sometimes able to bypass the requirement.
Due to congressional protection granted in 2005, gun manufacturers and sellers are largely shielded from liability when their weapons are used in crimes. But Wilson might be vulnerable to negligence lawsuits because he has presented himself as a purveyor of digital data, rather than as a producer or dealer of firearms, Lytton said.
Homemade guns predate computer code by decades and are entirely legal for personal use. Consumers have long been able to purchase kits with unfinished, untraceable gun parts and assemble the firearms themselves.
The advent of 3-D printers, the cheapest of which can be bought for a few hundred dollars, made possible the creation of functioning weapons with one of the printers, though currently only more expensive ones are likely to be able to reliably make the firearms.
“This is a high-tech version of what’s been going on in the margins of the gun industry for a long time — looking for clever ways to market firearms that evade federal restrictions,” Lytton said.
Rep. Eliot L. Engel, D-N.Y., urged Trump in a statement today to ask the State Department to reinstate the block against Defense Distributed.
“The president’s eleventh-hour awakening stretches credulity, and now that the software is online, it’s there forever,” Engel said.
A petition promoted by actress Alyssa Milano asking Congress to permanently prohibit 3-D printed guns from being produced or sold garnered nearly 5,000 signatures by today.