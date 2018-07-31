Third Bruno Mars show added

SHARE















Hawaii wasn’t satisfied with 24K of Bruno Mars magic, or with 48K. How about 72K?

After tickets were snapped up quickly for the first two shows of the Hawaii native’s “24K Magic Tour” homecoming at Aloha Stadium, a third show has been added at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The original show, on Nov. 10, was announced in May and tickets went on sale the morning of June 9. Demand was so great that within two hours Mars announced he’d do a second show on Nov. 11, with tickets going on sale the morning of June 16. Tickets for both shows were supposed to be sold to Hawaii residents only — either at the stadium box office or by phone or online to buyers with credit cards with Hawaii addresses. But the tickets were gone so fast — and the website and app so unpredictable — that many locals were left frustrated, without tickets, only to see them pop up on various resale markets. There is no word yet from Live Nation whether tickets to the just-announced third show will be for Hawaii residents only or the general public.

It took a little longer to work out the details, but the third show was announced today. As with the first two, The Green and Common Kings are expected to serve as opening acts and ticket prices start at $49.50 plus fees and go up from there, with Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” meaning some tickets have gone for more than $1,300 apiece.

When Mars last played Hawaii, in April 2014, he sold out three shows at Blaisdell Arena. If this third show sells out‚ he’ll wind up playing the same number of sold-out shows at a venue more than four times the size — capacity for November’s shows is approximately 36,000 per night — wrapping up a world tour that has spanned 213 dates, sold in excess of 2.3 million tickets and grossed more than $240 million across a year and a half.

Along the way, Mars has added a few more hit singles — most recently “Versace on the Floor” and “Finesse” (featuring rapper Cardi B) — and a sweep of the major Grammys among the six he won at January’s ceremony. He also starred in his own network TV special, “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo,” last November. All of those accomplishments served to raise the Roosevelt graduate’s profile, leading to even greater fervor surrounding his upcoming shows. Fans lined up as early as four days in advance of the most recent sale, even without any guarantee of a chance to buy tickets, and each show was effectively sold out within two hours.

Tickets for the Nov. 8 show can be purchased at the stadium box office, at Ticketmaster.com, via the Ticketmaster app or by calling 1-800-745-3000.