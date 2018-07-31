 Laid off NECCO workers file class action lawsuit
July 31, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking

Laid off NECCO workers file class action lawsuit

Associated Press
July 31, 2018
Updated July 31, 2018 10:45am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this 2009 photo, Necco Wafers are displayed in Boston. A class action suit was filed Friday on behalf of workers who lost their jobs when the New England Confectionary Company plant in Revere, Mass., was suddenly closed earlier that week is suing the Connecticut-based company that laid them off.

ADVERTISING

REVERE, Mass. >> Employees of a Massachusetts candy plant who recently lost their jobs are suing the Connecticut-based company that laid them off.

The New England Confectionery Co. closed suddenly last week, and according to workers in the lawsuit, did not follow federal layoff protocol.

Dexter Main, of Lynn, and Francesco D’Amelio, of Revere, filed a class action Friday, alleging that the company owes the nearly 230 laid-off employees 60 days of back compensation.

They say Round Hill Investments and its management affiliate, Sweetheart Candy, failed to warn employees about the closure.

The suit is filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires at least 60 days’ notice for layoffs. Round Hill had announced July 24 it was shutting down NECCO.

The companies involved have not replied to a request for comment.

PREVIOUS STORY
MGM and Caesars race to cash in on sports betting market
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING