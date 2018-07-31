 Homeless left out of ‘life of the land’
July 31, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Homeless left out of ‘life of the land’

Posted on July 31, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 31, 2018 at 12:53 am
The recent Thomas Square upgrade visually ties the park to the adjacent Blaisdell Concert Hall and Honolulu Museum of Art, highlighting it as a hub of cultural and historical importance. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –