 Sweet-savory treat defies easy description
July 31, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Sweet-savory treat defies easy description

By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 31, 2018 4:00 pm  Updated on  July 31, 2018 at 4:11 pm
Bite into this morsel and you might have problems assigning it to an exact dessert genre. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –