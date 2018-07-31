 Expand your knowledge of the Korean table at Bifu
July 31, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Expand your knowledge of the Korean table at Bifu

Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 31, 2018 4:00 pm  Updated on  July 31, 2018 at 4:09 pm
Aspects of dining at Bifa Seafood restaurant may seem strange to those whose only experience of Korean cuisine is via local fast fare or yakiniku. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –