 Chef’n’s cherry pitter 2.0 makes less of a mess
July 31, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Chef’n’s cherry pitter 2.0 makes less of a mess

By Michelle Ramos mramos@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 31, 2018 4:00 pm  Updated on  July 31, 2018 at 4:10 pm
The new Chef’n QuickPit Cherry Pitter is one of several gadgets that can be screwed onto wide-mouthed Mason jars. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –