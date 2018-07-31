 Harvest Festival to feature foods from different ethnic groups
July 31, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Harvest Festival to feature foods from different ethnic groups

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 31, 2018 4:00 pm  Updated on  July 31, 2018 at 4:14 pm
A celebration of the harvest season and the autumn moon is the focus of the next event at Hawaii’s Plantation Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –