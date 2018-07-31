 Hilo man dies fighting wildfire in California
July 31, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Hilo man dies fighting wildfire in California

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 31, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 30, 2018 at 10:59 pm
The firefighter from Hilo who was killed Sunday morning battling a massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park was remembered as a motivated leader who loved his job. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –