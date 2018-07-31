 Roads close for reconstruction of crime scene
July 31, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Roads close for reconstruction of crime scene

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 31, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 30, 2018 at 10:56 pm
Hawaii County police are closing a portion of Highway 11 today to reconstruct the crime scene of the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old police officer during a traffic stop July 17. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –