Dedication ceremony of King Kamehameha III statue

Firefighters Rob Wengler and Sam Taeu drape lei over the outstretched arm of the King Kamehameha III statue during the dedication ceremony. The sculpture is by Thomas Jay Warren at Thomas Square in honor of King Kamehameha III and the 175th Commemoration of La Ho'ijo'i Ea, Sovereignty Restoration Day on July 31, 1843.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell looks on as the men of the Kawai'ulaokala halau hand the City's lei to firefighters to drape over the outstretched arm of the statue of King Kamehameha III.
Tuesday’s dedication of a 12-foot-tall statute of King Kamehameha III in the middle of Thomas Square celebrated Hawaiian pride, provided a lesson in island history and honored a king who gave up his monarchy in the belief that justice would prevail.
People lay their ho'okupu of lei onto the ahi next to the statue of King Kamehameha III in the moments prior to the dedication ceremony.
Honolulu Fire Dept personnel line up prior to a pass in review in front of the statue during the dedication ceremony.
The Hawaii Civil War Roundtable Reenactors fire a salute after raising the Hawaiian flag in place of the Union Jack during the dedication ceremony.
Artist Thomas Jay Warren offers his remarks during the dedication ceremony.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell offers a welcome address during the dedication ceremony.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell reaches up to touch the foot of the statue of King Kamehameha III during the dedication ceremony.
Men of the Kawai'ulaokala halau, Kumu Hula Keli'iho'omalu Puchalski, dance to "He melee no Kauikeaouli" during the dedication ceremony.