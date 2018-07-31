Firefighters struggle to contain Northern California wildfires

A Cal Fire firefighter waters down a back burn on Cloverdale Rd., near the town of Igo, Calif., July 28. The back burn kept the fire from jumping towards Igo, Calif. Scorching heat, winds and dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts.
Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., July 27.
A thank you to fire crews and first responders is shown on a van in Redding, Calif., July 29. Fire crews faced many uncertainties as they struggled to corral a deadly blaze in Northern California that left thousands of dazed evacuees reeling as they tried to take care of themselves and their pets.
Capt. Scott Fisher, with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, surveys a wildfire-damaged neighborhood, July 29, in Keswick, Calif.
Boats sit at California's Whiskeytown Lake, July 29, near where the Carr Fire originated. The so-called Carr Fire that affected Redding, a city of about 92,000 people, was ignited by a vehicle problem about 10 miles west of the city.
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit takes a rake to flames as a wildfire advances, July 30, in Lakeport, Calif.
The El Dorado Hotshots battle wildfire near Buckhorn Summit on Highway 299 in Trinity County, Calif., July 30.
An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., July 30.
A firefighter battles the River Fire as it tears through Lakeport, Calif., July 30.
A firefighter monitors a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., July 30.
Smoke blankets the area as Ministry of Natural Resources firefighters work a boat at Flat Rapids Camp and Resort on the French River near Killarney, Ontario, July 31. The area is under forced evacuation orders due to forest fires burning nearby.
A burned car is seen in front of a wildfire ravaged home, July 31, in Lakeport, Calif. Battalion Chief John Messina said fire crews slowed the spread of one of the blazes into towns near Clear Lake, including Lakeport, a city of 5,000. He says the fire instead spread into the Mendocino National Forest.
An air tanker drops retardant on the River Fire burning near Lakeport, Calif., July 31.
A fire crew from San Luis Obispo County keeps an eye on an advancing wildfire from the perimeter of a residence, July 31, in Lakeport, Calif.
A woman evacuates from Lakeport, Calif., as the River Fire approaches, July 31.
A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., July 31. The residence eventually burned.
An outbuilding burns as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., July 31.
Cal Fire Division Chief Mark Higgins directs helicopters dropping water as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., July 31.
The River Fire tears through a canyon in Lakeport, Calif., July 31.
-
With fire burning on multiple sides, a deer stands behind a fence as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., July 31.