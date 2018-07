SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

2018 HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Note: Schedule subject to change.

WEEK 1

Friday

Nonleague

McKinley at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

Kalaheo vs. Kauai, at Vidinha Stadium, 7 p.m.

Castle at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Farrington at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Waianae at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

Aiea at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Nonleague

‘Iolani vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6 p.m.

Konawaena at Kahuku, 6 p.m.

Roosevelt at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

Waianae at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

Kailua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Lahainaluna vs. Kapaa, at Vidinha Stadium, 7 p.m.

Pearl City at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.

WEEK 2

Aug. 10

OIA-ILH Open Division

Kapolei vs. Kamehameha, at Aloha Stadium, 5 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Waianae, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Nanakuli at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Damien at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Kalani vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Kalaheo at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Hilo at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Kauai vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Waimea at Honokaa, 7 p.m.

Aug. 11

OIA-ILH Open Division

Farrington at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Punahou at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Waipahu at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

McKinley vs. St. Francis, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 3 p.m.

Pac-Five at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Pearl City at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

King Kekaulike at Hawaii Prep, noon

Barlett (Anchorage, Alaska) vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Kapaa at Konawaena, 6 p.m.

WEEK 3

Aug. 17

OIA-ILH Open Division

Punahou at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Kahuku at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Aiea at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

‘Iolani at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

St. Francis at Waialua, 6 p.m.

Kaiser at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

Lahainaluna vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

American Leadership Academy (Gilbert, Ariz.) at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Narbonne (Los Angeles) vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, time TBA

Classical Academy (Escondido, Calif.) vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18

OIA-ILH Open Division

Farrington at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Kamehameha at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Damien at Nanakuli 6 p.m.

Castle at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Kalaheo vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Pac-Five vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6 p.m.

MIL

Maui at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Kamehameha-Hawaii at Waiakea, 1 p.m.

Seabury Hall (8-man) at Hawaii Prep

(11-man), 2 p.m.

WEEK 4

Aug. 24

OIA-ILH Open Division

Punahou at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Kapolei at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Damien at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

‘Iolani at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

Kailua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Castle at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

St. Francis at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

BIIF

Kealakehe at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

KIF

Waimea vs. Kauai, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

Maui at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Aug. 25

OIA-ILH Open Division

Saint Louis at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Pearl City vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Kaimuki vs. Pac-Five, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6 p.m.

Waialua vs.Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6:30 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

MIL

King Kekaulike at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

WEEK 5

Aug. 31

OIA-ILH Division II

McKinley vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz

Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

KIF

Kauai vs. Kapaa, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

BIIF

Hawaii Prep at Hilo, 7 p.m.

Kamehameha-Hawaii at Keaau, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Clackamas (Clackamas, Ore.) at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

Damien at Mt. Spokane (Mead, Wash.)

Mililani at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Campbell at O’Connor (Phoenix)

Kapolei at Downey (Downey, Calif.)

Kealakehe at Desert Hills (St. George, Utah)

Sept. 1

BIIF

Honokaa at Waiakea, 1 p.m.

MIL

Lahainaluna vs. Maui, at War Memorial

Stadium, 7 p.m.

WEEK 6

Sept. 7

OIA-ILH Open Division

Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Kamehameha at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Damien at Waipahu, 6 p.m.

Kailua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Aiea at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Kalani at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Waialua at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

Hilo at Honokaa, 7 p.m.

Kamehameha-Hawaii at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.

KIF

Kapaa vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

Baldwin at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Kaimuki at Sierra Vista (Las Vegas)

Sept. 8

OIA-ILH Open Division

Waianae at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

Punahou at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

‘Iolani at Leilehua, 6 p.m.

Castle at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Pac-Five vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field,

6 p.m.

BIIF

Waiakea at Hawaii Prep, 2 p.m.

Konawaena at Keaau, 7 p.m.

MIL

Kamehameha-Maui at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Farrington vs. Carson (Carson, Calif.), at Liberty High School

WEEK 7

Sept. 13

Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14

OIA-ILH Open Division

Kamehameha at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Waipahu at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Waialua vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 7:30 p.m.

McKinley vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

Hawaii Prep at Keaau, 7 p.m.

KIF

Kauai vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

Maui vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15

OIA-ILH Open Division

Kapolei at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Punahou vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Nanakuli at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

Damien vs. ‘Iolani, at Aloha Stadium, 4:45 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

St. Francis vs. Pac-Five, Aloha Stadium,

2 p.m.

Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF

Waiakea at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

MIL

Kamehameha-Maui at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

WEEK 8

Sept. 20

BIIF

Hawaii Prep at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21

OIA-ILH Open Division

Saint Louis at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Farrington at Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Radford at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

Leilehua at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

Kailua at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Damien at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Nanakuli at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Kalani at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Kaiser at Waialua, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

Honokaa at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Hilo at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.

KIF

Kapaa vs. Kauai, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

King Kekaulike vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22

OIA-ILH Open Division

Punahou at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Waianae at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

McKinley vs. Pac-Five, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6 p.m.

Kaimuki vs. St. Francis, at Skippa Diaz

Stadium, 6 p.m.

BIIF

Keaau at Waiakea, 1 p.m.

MIL

Baldwin at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

WEEK 9

Sept. 28

OIA-ILH Open Division

Kamehameha vs. Punahou, at Aloha

Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Damien at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

St. Francis vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High Field, 5 p.m.

Kaiser vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

McKinley at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Kalani at Waialua, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

Keaau at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.

Konawaena at Honokaa, 7 p.m.

KIF

Waimea vs. Kapaa, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

Lahainaluna at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29

OIA-ILH Open Division

Mililani at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

Farrington at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

‘Iolani at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

Castle at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Pac-Five at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF

Kamehameha-Hawaii at Hawaii Prep, 2 p.m.

Waiakea vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium, 5 p.m.

MIL

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maui, at War

Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

WEEK 10

Oct. 5

OIA-ILH Open Division

Saint Louis at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Mililani at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

‘Iolani at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Aiea at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

St. Francis vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium,

5 p.m.

Pac-Five at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

Hawaii Prep at Honokaa, 7 p.m.

Hilo at Keaau, 7 p.m.

KIF

Waimea vs. Kauai, at Vidinha Stadium, time TBA

MIL

Baldwin at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6

OIA-ILH Open Division

Kahuku at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Kamehameha at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Damien at Leilehua, 6 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Waialua vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF

Kealakehe at Waiakea, 1 p.m.

Kamehameha-Hawaii at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

MIL

Maui at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

WEEK 11

Oct. 12

OIA-ILH Open Division

Kahuku at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Punahou at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, at Aloha

Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

‘Iolani at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Pac-Five vs. Waialua, at Aiea High field,

5 p.m.

McKinley at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

Keaau at Honokaa, 7 p.m.

Konawaena vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium,

7 p.m.

MIL

Lahainaluna at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13

OIA-ILH Open Division

Campbell at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

Damien at Castle, 6 p.m.

Radford at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

Nanakuli at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

Pearl City vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz

Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Kalani vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF

Kealakehe at Hawaii Prep, 2 p.m.

Waiakea at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

MIL

King Kekaulike vs. Baldwin, at War

Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

WEEK 12

Oct. 19

OIA

Playoffs first round, times and sites TBD

ILH Open Division

No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, at Aloha

Stadium, 6 or 7:30 p.m.

ILH Division I

Playoff, if necessary, at Aloha Stadium, time TBD

ILH Division II

Playoff, if necessary, at Aloha Stadium, time TBD

KIF

Kauai vs. Kapaa, at Vidinha Stadium, time TBA

MIL

King Kekaulike at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20

OIA

Playoffs first round, times and sites TBD

MIL

Baldwin vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

WEEK 13

Oct. 26

OIA

Playoffs final round, times and sites TBD

KIF

Kapaa vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

MIL

Division I playoff, if necessary, at War

Memorial Stadium, time TBD

Oct. 27

OIA

Playoffs final round, times and sites to be determined

ILH Open Division

No. 1 seed vs. No. 2/3 seed, at Aloha

Stadium, 6 or 7:30 p.m.

ILH Division I

Playoff, if necessary, at Aloha Stadium

ILH Division II

Playoff, if necessary, at Aloha Stadium

MIL

Division II playoff, if necessary, at War

Memorial Stadium, time TBD

WEEK 14

Friday, Nov. 2

KIF playoff, if necessary, time and site TBD