 Eiffel Tower shuts down as employees strike over ticket plan
August 1, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Top News

Eiffel Tower shuts down as employees strike over ticket plan

Associated Press
August 1, 2018
Updated August 1, 2018 10:05am
ADVERTISING

PARIS >> Eiffel Tower workers have gone on strike over the Paris monument’s new visitor access policy, which they say is responsible for inordinately long queues.

The website of the French landmark confirmed the strike today, but didn’t specify how long it would last.

Since last month, the Eiffel Tower has been allowing half of its tickets to be booked in advance for scheduled entry times. Previously, pre-booked tickets accounted for around one-fifth of the entries.

Unions that represent the tower’s some 300 employees have complained that the different ticketholders are being allocated separate elevators, saying this has created “monstrous” waiting times.

The Eiffel Tower had over six million visitors last year but has been beset by multiple strikes and security issues in recent years.

PREVIOUS STORY
State cancels monthly siren test due to Korean War remains repatriation rite
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING