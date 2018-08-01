Multiple house fires bedevil Big Isle firefighters

SHARE















Hawaii County firefighters were busy battling three separate residential fires Tuesday.

Shortly before 9 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a steel-framed home off of Aulii Street in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision shortly before 9 a.m.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 9:11 a.m. and extinguished it by 9:17 a.m.

Approximately four hours later, firefighters responded to a second residential fire on 15th Avenue in the same subdivision at about 1:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they observed some heavy smoke and flames emanating from a rear window of a wooden home.

A female occupant safely exited the structure before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 10 minutes and extinguished it just after 1:40 p.m.

The third fire occurred at a single-family home on Kiwi Street in Kailua-Kona at about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed the home fully engulfed in flames.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 3:17 p.m. and extinguished it at 4 p.m.

The residence described as a 600-square-foot wooden home was considered a total loss. It was one of two residential structures on the property.

Damage was estimated at $90,000.

A damage estimate for the two other structures has yet to be determined.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the three residential fires.