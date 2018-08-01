 Woman, 74, injured breaking up argument in Waialua
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 1, 2018
Updated August 1, 2018 6:35am
Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a 74-year-old woman when she attempted to break up an argument between two neighbors in Waialua.

Police said the victim was assaulted at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday when she tried to intervene between the two men as the argument between the suspect and his neighbor intensified.

The woman, who resides with one of the men, sustained a possible nasal fracture.

Police were called and the suspect described to be in his mid-to-late 30s was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

