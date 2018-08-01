 Matson profit soars due to tax break
August 1, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Matson profit soars due to tax break

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 1, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 1, 2018 at 12:21 am
A big income tax cut helped Hawaii’s largest ocean cargo transportation firm, Matson Inc., produce 36 percent more profit in the second quarter. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –