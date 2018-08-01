 Island Urgent Care in Kahala to close
August 1, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Island Urgent Care in Kahala to close

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 1, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 31, 2018 at 10:06 pm
Island Urgent Care is closing its Kahala medical clinic Aug. 13 after more than 12 years in business. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –