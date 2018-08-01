Remains of Korean War dead arrive in Hawaii

Vice President Mike Pence, left, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Phil Davidson, center, and Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, attend at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 1. North Korea handed over the remains last week.
Military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Robert Sanfilkippo, second right, sits next to his wife, Diana Brown Sanfilippo who has spent a lifetime searching for her father, 1st Lt. Frank Salazar who died 66 years ago in North Korea, who wipes her eyes as she sits in the audience with Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Vice President Mike Pence attends a ceremony with Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Phil Davidson marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Audience members stand during the National Anthem at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife Karen Pence, right, are greeted by Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Phil Davidson, left, as they arrive for a visit to Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii.
Artifacts from the Korean War are displayed at the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 31. Human remains handed over to the U.S. government from North Korea are expected to arrive at the lab Aug. 1 where scientists will begin the process of trying to match the bones to American soldiers who didn't return from the Korean War.
More artifacts from the Korean War are displayed at the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.