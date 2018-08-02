1 dead and one in critical condition in Maui ocean incident

A man died and a woman was in critical condition today after both were pulled unresponsive from waters off Keawakapu Beach in Kihei.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A man died and a woman was in critical condition today after both were pulled unresponsive from waters off Keawakapu Beach in Kihei.

According to a Maui Fire Department report, the two people were seen floating and unresponsive close to shore on the south end of the beach around 4:50 p.m. Witnesses brought them to shore and started CPR before firefighters and paramedics arrived.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, also believed to be in her 20s, was transported to Maui Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No further details were available.