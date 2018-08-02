Brush fire chars 5,000 acres near Waikoloa on Big Isle

Hawaii County firefighters are continuing to battle a large brush fire near Waikoloa that has burned approximately 5,000 acres.

Firefighters initially responded to the fire in the area of Highway 190 shortly after 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Lyle Loyola of the Waikoloa Fire Station said a fire helicopter is conducting water drops today and a Black Hawk helicopter is on its way to assist.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said Waikoloa Road from Highway 190 to Paniolo Avenue is closed to motorists.

Highway 190 is open. Motorists are advised to exercise caution between Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Old Saddle Road.