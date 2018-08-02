Charlie Sheen claims he’s been ‘blacklisted,’ asks court to cut child-support

Charlie Sheen says he can’t afford his child-support payments, and he’s asking a judge to cut him some slack.

The reason? Hollywood and the IRS are jerks, with one allegedly blacklisting him and the other sending him a very large bill.

It seems Sheen — who infamously got himself dramatically fired from No. 1 sitcom “Two and a Half Men” a while back and then lasted only two seasons with follow-up gig “Anger Management” — is in “dire financial circumstances” with less than $10 million in the bank, according to a recent court filing obtained by the Blast.

That doesn’t sound like the worst problem, except that he owes nearly $5 million in back taxes and hasn’t worked steadily since 2014. (The next year was when he didn’t pay the government, and also went public with his HIV- positive status. He was busy.)

“I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry,” Sheen said in court documents obtained by People.

The 52-year-old actor currently shells out five-figure payments monthly to ex-wife Brooke Mueller to care for twin sons Bob and Max and to Denise Richards for daughters Sam and Lola’s expenses, according to reports from various celebrity news outlets.

Those payments were reduced once before, sans court hearing, in 2016, TMZ reported, as Sheen was liquidating assets to pay legal bills and more.

Sheen once made $1.8 million per half-hour episode of “Two and a Half Men.”

A hearing has been scheduled for September.