Dog leads rescuers to injured owner on Molokai

A loyal dog assisted Molokai firefighters in rescuing its 59-year-old owner who fell 150 feet while walking along a trail near the Kalaupapa lookout today in Palaau State Park.

According to a Maui Fire Department report, a friend of the woman found the dog and the woman’s vehicle near the lookout without any sign of the woman.

Firefighters responding to the friend’s call for assistance initiated a search of the area and were led by the missing woman’s dog directly to a spot on the trail above where the woman had come to rest after her fall.

Firefighters used a rope rescue system to bring the unresponsive woman back to the trail.

Paramedics transported the woman to Molokai General Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries.