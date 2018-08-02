Duffy the Disney Bear meets honu friend ‘Olu

The newest Disney friend, ‘Olu — a shy and kindhearted honu (turtle) who plays happy music on his ukulele — made his debut last week at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Visitors and kamaaina alike can take home the sweet honu via merchandise that can be purchased only at Kalepa’s Store at the resort. Merchandise includes a keychain ($4), magnet ($8), mug ($23), plush toy ($35) and backpack with a storybook ($45). box

The newest Disney friend, ‘Olu — a shy and kindhearted honu (turtle) who plays happy music on his ukulele — made his debut last week at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Visitors and kamaaina alike can take home the sweet honu via merchandise that can be purchased only at Kalepa’s Store at the resort. Merchandise includes a keychain ($4), magnet ($8), mug ($23), plush toy ($35) and backpack with a storybook ($45).

DISNEY’S ‘OLU MERCHANDISE Where: Kalepa’s Store at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, 92 Aliinui Drive, Kapolei Store hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily Info: 674-6200, disneyaulani.com/activities/kalepas-store/

‘Olu’s charming back story: As Mickey Mouse and Duffy the Disney Bear sailed the islands to find a birthday present for ShellieMay the Disney Bear (Duffy’s best friend), sounds of an ukulele over the ocean led them to a cozy cove and to ‘Olu. The turtle strummed a beautiful song for his new friends. Duffy thought the song would make the perfect present for ShellieMay, so off to the party they all went, singing the special song together for their birthday friend.

“Just like Duffy and the rest of his friends, ‘Olu represents the joy and innocence of childhood,” said Emilio Martinez, merchandiser for Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. “From his love of the sea to his heartwarming songs to his kind friendship, all keiki will find something to love about ‘Olu.”