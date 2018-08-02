 Family fare
By Sherri Yoshioka
August 2, 2018
Updated August 2, 2018 12:05am
Koganji Temple bon dance

5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2869 Oahu Ave. in Manoa, with children’s lantern parade, 5:30 p.m. Friday; sign-up begins 4:45 p.m. Info: 732-0446.

Summer Family Movie Night — “Sherlock Gnomes”

7:30 p.m. Friday, Hukilau Marketplace at the Polynesian Cultural Center, 55-370 Kamehameha Highway, Laie. Guests may purchase dinner or a snack at marketplace vendors prior to showtime. Bring blankets or low-back lawn chairs. Free. Info: 293-3142, hukilaumarketplace.com.

Pearl Harbor Historic Sites’ “Free Pass Days”

On Saturday, the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and U.S.S. Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park commemorate the official birthday of the Coast Guard by offering free admission to active- duty, retired members and their dependents. Must present valid military ID. Info: pearlharborhistoricsites.org.

Lyon Arboretum’s Centennial Hoolaulea

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 3860 Manoa Road. Features arts and crafts, games, music, plants, hula and more. Free. Info: 988-0456, manoa.hawaii.edu/lyonarboretum.

Keiki and parent garden walk and crafts

10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Wahiawa Botanical Garden. Collect fallen leaves, seeds and twigs in the garden and create a craft using paper, glue and paint. Free. Reservations: 768-7135. Info: 628-1190.

