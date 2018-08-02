 Family Fare
Family Fare

By Sherri Yoshioka
August 2, 2018
Updated August 2, 2018 12:05am
>> Play morning: 10 a.m. Aug. 2, Kapolei Public Library. Toddlers and preschoolers have access educational toys while playing with other keiki. Free. Info: 693-7050.

>> Preschool storytime: At the following public libraries Aug. 2, 10:15 a.m. at Waimanalo (259-2610); and 10:30 a.m. at Hawaii Kai (397-5833) and Kaneohe (233-5676). Free.

>> LEGO Club: 3 p.m. Aug. 2, Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library. Free play with LEGO and DUPLO bricks. Free. Info: 733-8488.

>> Movie Night — “Despicable Me 3”: 6 p.m. Aug. 2, Nanakuli Public Library. Snacks and drinks welcome. Free. Info: 668-5844.

>> Family storytime: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Liliha Public Library. “The Wandering Reader” Sandra Taga shares stories for all ages. Free. Info: 587-7577.

>> Preschool storytime: 10 a.m. Aug. 3, Kahuku Public Library. Free. Info: 293-8935.

>> Comic Con Honolulu: Aug. 3 to 5, Hawaii Convention Center. Opens 10 a.m. daily with last scheduled events at 9, 8:30 and 5 p.m., respectively. Admission ranges from $40 to $65, free for ages 10 and under with paid guardian. Info: comicconhonolulu.com.

>> Keiki playtime: At the following public libraries Aug. 3, 10 a.m. at Waialua (637-8286) and 10:30 a.m. at Nanakuli (668-5844).

>> Koganji Temple bon dance: 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4, 2869 Oahu Ave. in Manoa, with children’s lantern parade, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3; sign-up begins 4:45 p.m. Info: 732-0446.

>> Waipahu Soto Zen Temple Taiyoji bon dance: 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4, 94-413 Waipahu St., with taiko performance at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 and Okinawan bon dance 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: 671-3103.

>> Hokulani Imaginarium shows: Aug. 3, “IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System” at 7 p.m. and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon” at 8:15; and Aug. 8, “Stargazing” at 7 p.m., Windward Community College. Cost: $8, $7 for ages 65 and older, military and WCC students and staff, $6 for ages 4 to 12. Credit cards not accepted at the box office. Reservations: 235-7433. Info: 808ne.ws/1NQRIkR.

>> “Sleeping Beauty”: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, 4 p.m. Aug. 4 and 2 p.m. Aug. 5, Neal Blaisdell Center, Concert Hall. International artists from Kansas City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet and American Ballet Theatre are featured in Ballet Hawaii’s presentation of Tchaikovsky’s fairytale. Cost: $36 to $99. Tickets: 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com. Info: ballethawaii.org.

>> Summer Family Movie Night — “Sherlock Gnomes”: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Hukilau Marketplace at the Polynesian Cultural Center, 55-370 Kamehameha Highway, Laie. Guests may purchase dinner or a snack at marketplace vendors prior to showtime. Bring blankets or low-back lawn chairs. Free. Info: 293-3142, hukilaumarketplace.com.

>> Pearl Harbor Historic Sites’ “Free Pass Days”: On Aug. 4, the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and U.S.S. Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park commemorates the official birthday of the Coast Guard by offering free admission to active-duty, retired members and their dependents. Must present valid military ID. Info: pearlharborhistoricsites.org.

>> Halawa Xeriscape Garden Open House and Unthirsty Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4, 99-1268 Iwaena St. The 30th annual event features keiki activities, educational booths, plant crafts, workshops, display of award-winning succulents and cacti, and more than 10 local nurseries selling less-thirsty and native plants, with entertainment by Royal Hawaiian Band Glee Club and storytelling by Lopaka Kapanui. Free. Info: 808ne.ws/2O1nmCV.

>> Lyon Arboretum’s Centennial Hoolaulea: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4, 3860 Manoa Road. Features arts and crafts, games, music, plants, hula and more. Free. Info: 988-0456, manoa.hawaii.edu/lyonarboretum.

>> Get Into Your Humpback Whale Sanctuary Day: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Waikiki Aquarium. Features a 45-foot inflatable humpback, a whale-naming contest, activities and speaker presentations at 10 and 11 a.m. and at noon. Free with aquarium admission. Info: 923-9741, waikikiaquarium.org.

>> Keiki storytime: At the following public libraries Aug. 4, 10 a.m. at Waialua (637-8286); and 10:30 a.m. at Hawaii State Library (586-3510) and Waianae (697-7868). Free.

>> Valley of the Temples bon dance: Celebrating its 50th anniversary, 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4, Byodo-in Temple parking lot, 47-200 Kahekili Highway, with floating lantern ceremony from 8 to 9 p.m. Free. Info: 725-2798.

>> Waialua Hongwanji Mission bon dance: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, 67-313 Kealohanui St. Info: 637-4395.

>> Music Monday: 10 a.m. Aug. 6, Kahuku Public & School Library. Features various musical instruments, and singing and dancing for infants, toddlers and preschoolers to foster social, language and motor skills. Limited to 12 keiki. Free. Info: 293-8935.

>> Preschool storytime: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6, Manoa Public Library, with fingerplays, action songs and a simple craft. Free. Info: 988-0459.

>> Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7, Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library. For first grade and under. Free. Info: 733-8488.

>> Movie showing — “A Wrinkle in Time”: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Kahuku Public & School Library. The PG-rated sci-fi fantasy is based on the 1962 novel by Madeleine L’Engle. Free. Info: 293-8935.

>> Keiki and parent garden walk and crafts: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 8, Wahiawa Botanical Garden. Collect fallen leaves, seeds and twigs in the garden and create a craft using paper, glue and paint. Free. Reservations: 768-7135. Info: 628-1190.

>> Keiki gardening — “Make Your Own Seed Balls”: 3 p.m. Aug. 8, Kaimuki Public Library. Create clay seed balls to bring home while learning about seeds, plants and soil. For ages 5 and older. Free. Reservations: 733-8422.

>> Honolulu Zoo Society’s Wildest Show in Town Summer Concert Series — Noel Okimoto and his Jazz All Stars: A tribute to legendary jazz vocalist Jimmy Borges, 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8, 151 Kapahulu Ave.; doors open 4:35 p.m. for pre-show activities, keiki coloring contests, animal trivia and Conservation Station. This weekly event runs through Aug. 15. Proceeds benefit the Keiki Zoo Water Wheel Renewable Energy Project. Cost: $5 (for ages 2 and older). Info: 926-3191, honoluluzoo.org.

ONGOING

>> E-magine Fun: Through Aug. 15, Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court during mall hours. Features a Virtual Reality Rollercoaster, Eyeplay Interactive Gaming, Rope Maze, Eurobungy, Snookball, giant floor mazes, life-sized games such as Checkers and Connect Four, and more. Individual experiences range from $4 to $11 each; $19 package for all-paid experiences. Info: 203-2366, pearlridgeonline.com.

>> Expedition — Dinosaur: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 3, Castle Memorial Building at Bishop Museum. The traveling exhibit explores the world of dinosaurs and fossil-hunting in the 19th and early-20th centuries and features a dozen life-sized and animatronic dinosaurs, interactive stations, a research lab and more. Museum admission (for kamaaina): $14.95, $12.95 for ages 65 and older, $10.95 for ages 4 to 17, free for ages 3 and under; an additional $4.95 entry fee is required for this exhibit. Info: bishopmuseum.org/expedition-dinosaur.

