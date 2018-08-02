Make your digital mark under the sea

For a limited time at the Waikiki Aquarium, families can explore its live exhibits as well as a digital theme park — Lea Lea Little Planet Digital AR (Augmented Reality) Aquarium — a new traveling exhibition open daily through September at the aquarium’s classroom.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

For a limited time at the Waikiki Aquarium, families can explore its live exhibits as well as a digital theme park — Lea Lea Little Planet Digital AR (Augmented Reality) Aquarium — a new traveling exhibition open daily through September at the aquarium’s classroom.

“The Waikiki Aquarium is always looking for new and innovative exhibits to share the oceans and its inhabitants with our visitors,” said David Nickles, IT coordinator at the Waikiki Aquarium. “(The exhibit) is a great way for kids to explore the oceans using the newest Augmented Reality technologies.”

Among the educational attractions is “Sand Party,” a futuristic sandbox with computer sensors where children can create green islands and blue seas, then watch as animated animals appear to walk on the land and swim in the water, Nickles said. At the “Spray Paint” station, visitors can use virtual spray paint on a digital graffiti wall as ocean creatures swim around.

In “Draw Your World,” children can use crayons to color their own original characters, then see their characters become part of a virtual world both above and beneath the waves.

“It’s fun to see your creations come alive,” Nickles said.

LEA LEA LITTLE PLANET DIGITAL AR AQUARIUM

Where: Waikiki Aquarium

When: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily through Sept. 30

Cost: $8-$15 in addition to aquarium admission, which is $5-$12; free for ages 3 and younger

Info: 923-9741, waikikiaquarium.org