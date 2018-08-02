Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Tickets to the Nov. 8 Bruno Mars concert at Aloha Stadium will be available online only to Hawaii residents for the first 48 hours beginning Friday at 10 a.m. They will not be available by phone or at the box office during that time. A story on Page B1 Wednesday incorrectly indicated tickets would be available by phone.

>> Cora Dalocan, a cashier at Sueoka Store, had a break in service when she went to Big Save supermarket. A “Voices” box accompanying a story on Page 12 of Wednesday’s Crave incorrectly identified the supermarket.