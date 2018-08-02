 Divers help free entangled whale shark
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 2, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 1, 2018 at 10:35 pm
A juvenile whale shark is now free from a “life-threatening” entanglement thanks to a pair of free divers off Lanai on Sunday, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Read More

