Endless summer photo contest: August 2018

Evan Asato of Honolulu took
this photo the beginning of
this week. Since the hiking
trails were closed, Asato
and Wen Lau boated into
Kalalau Beach in Kalalau
Valley on Kauai for an hour
of R&R. "I was taken by the
angle of the waterfall and
mountains," Asato said. "I
go there all the time." The
photo was taken with a
Canon5D Mk IV.
For Lenette Tam, the
Bonneville Salt Flats
in Utah presented an
unexpected showcase
of nature's beauty.
-
Ezra Levinson jumps into
summer at Phelps Lake in
front of the Tetons in
Jackson Hole, Wyo. His
father, Josh Levinson,
used an iPhone to take
the digitally produced
multi-exposure photo.