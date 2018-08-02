 Hawaii pair advance to U.S. Open finals
Star-Advertiser staff
August 2, 2018 
Hawaii's Summer Macedo and Zoe McDougall advanced to the finals of the 2018 Vans US Open of Surfing Women's Pro Junior event in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Wednesday.

