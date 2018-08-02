 Hawaii’s Isobe contends in Ireland
Ann Miller, special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on August 2, 2018 12:05 am 
Hawaii’s Gerald Isobe took sixth in the senior division of the 12th World Deaf Golf Championships, which ended Friday at Carton House Golf Club in Maynooth, Ireland. Read More

