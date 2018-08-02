 North Carolina naming court in honor of coach Roy Williams
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. >> North Carolina is honoring Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams by putting his name on the playing floor.

UNC announced today that it will dedicate “Roy Williams Court” on Aug. 24. Williams has 842 career victories as head coach at Kansas and UNC, including three NCAA championships in 15 seasons with the Tar Heels. He was also an assistant under late Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith at UNC for 10 seasons.

Athletics director Bubba Cunningham said Williams “didn’t want this honor, but his players and our staff wanted it for him.”

Williams said it’s “overwhelming” to be honored in the Smith Center arena named after his mentor.

“It’s going to be hard to think of my name on the floor in his building,” he said.

