Music and Nightlife Calendar

FRIDAY

Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

First Friday Honolulu: Walkabout celebration of the arts with music, performances, art, DJs, trunk shows, happy hours and extended shop/gallery/boutique hours. Starting at 5 p.m., Downtown-Chinatown Arts and Cultural District. Free. Highlight:

>> Foundation Meets Dancehall: Pressure Down Sounds and Rudies Hi-Fi spin strictly vinyl reggae grooves, with guest selectors Zion Coptic Sounds, Bonefied Sound and Irie-Sistable. 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. 533-2328

Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Keilana: Contemporary. 5 p.m., Highway Inn, Kakaako. 954-4955

Karl Maruyama: Classic/contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Ko‘olau Serenaders: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Honey’s Restaurant, Kaneohe. 235-3211

Aloha Friday Hawaiian Concert: Hoku award-winning musicians Teresa Bright, Del Beazley and Kata Maduli, contemporary Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Pineapple Showroom, Dot’s, Wahiawa. $15, $10 presale. 221-3217, 224-0776

Revive the Live for Ray Cooper III: Hawaiian reggae bands Mana‘o Company, B.E.T. and Mahkess come together to support Ray “Bradda Boy” Cooper III as he advances to the next round for the PFL Welterweight Tournament. 7 p.m., Blue Note. $25-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Mike Kaawa: Hawaiian. 7-9 p.m., The Lighthouse, Hawaii Kai Golf Course. 395-7900

Chris Mercado: Contemporary. 7-10 p.m., O Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233

Halsey: Electro/synth pop. 8 p.m., Blaisdell Arena. $35-$69. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Augie Live: Comedian, radio personality and actor Augie T. 8 p.m., Pearl Country Club, Pearl City. $10. augiet.com

Cutting Edge: Rock. 8-11:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877

Rock for the Rock: Benefit show for the victims of the recent eruptions on the Big Island, with Gorgos, Aphesis, Chron Seedz, A Shot at Sundown and Shipwrecks. 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $10. 946-5190

Good Foot: Funk/soul/Afro-beat. 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10; 21+. 945-0800

Elephant: Rock. 9 p.m.- 1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

Christian Yrizarry Duo: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

SATURDAY

Sean Thibadeaux: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Penelope and the Day: Contemporary. 3 p.m. at Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center, and 5 p.m. at Centerstage. 955-9517

Party for a Purpose at Summer at the Swim Club — Volume VI: Summer pool party series with art, music, sangria carafes and more. This month’s party benefits Surfrider Foundation, Oahu Chapter, and includes music by Aloha Beach Club DJs Sunburnt Reynolds. Noon-4 p.m., The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882, surfjack.com

Wheeland Brothers: Beach rock reggae. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Shoji Ledward: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Iliza Shlesinger — Elder Millennial Tour: In 2008, she became the youngest person to win “Last Comic Standing.” 5 and 8 p.m., The Republik. $29.50-$44.50. 941-7469, jointherepublik.com

Na Moku ‘Eha Mele Series — Mele o Maui: Songs and stories of the four main islands performed by musicians and artists from those islands, and with emcee Aaron Mahi. This show features Maui with the Asing ‘Ohana, ‘Uhe‘uhene, hula dancers and more. 5:30-8 p.m., Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives. $35, $30 in advance. 447-3926, missionhouses.org

Hawaii Symphonic Band: 7 p.m., Kawaiahao Church. Donations welcome. 679-2227

Kupaoa: Husband and wife duo of Kellen and Lihau Paik, known for their original Hawaiian language songs and their vocal harmony. 7:30 p.m., Atherton Performing Arts Studio.$15-$25. 955-8821, hprtickets.org

Gypsy 808: Gypsy jazz. 7:30-10 p.m., Medici’s, Manoa Marketplace. $25, $20 in advance. 351-0901, medicismanoa.com

Nerd-lesque Night with Jody Rose: Burlesque. 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $15, $10 in theme. 946-5190

Christ Moon and Joshua Rasheed: Indie pop/singer-songwriter. 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. 533-2328

CTD: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Freesound: Roots/rock/reggae/blues. 9 p.m.- 1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

Ryan Tenney Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

SUNDAY

Mahina Brunch with Aloha Got Soul & Nick Kurosawa: Brunch paired with a heavy rotation of live music and DJs curated by Honolulu-based record label Aloha Got Soul. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mahina & Sun’s, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882, surfjack.com

Youth on Stage — Unparalleled: Contemporary. Noon, Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Moon Kahele: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Clay Williams: Acoustic rock/country. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Silent Planet: Los Angeles-based metal band with opening bands This Moment Onward, Skylene and Nesta. 6 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $30, $25 in advance; 21+. 855-235-2867, underworldevents.com

Brother Noland: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

Night Service Hawaii: Live hip-hop and beats. The bi-weekly artist showcase is documented by video, photography and audio recording to ensure artists’ sets are saved and promoted through social media sites. 6-10 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 18+. To be booked as a performing artist, photographer, videographer or sponsor: nightservicehawaii@gmail.com. Info: 533-2328.

Selwyn: Contemporary. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Nick Danger: Alternative. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

Jeff James Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

MONDAY

Danny Wassman: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Clay Williams: Acoustic rock/country. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Tribute to Sarah Vaughan — Maggie Herron with Dean Taba and Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note. $21.25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Open Mic Mondays: A showcase for local unsigned talent. 7 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. Sign-ups: tgehawaii@gmail.com. Info: 533-2328.

Sol Muzik Trio: Jazz/pop. 8-11 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800

Candy Bullets: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

TUESDAY

Mike Piranha: Rock. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Aja Gample: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Tribute to Michael Buble — Mike Lewis & Friends: Pop/swing/jazz. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note. $21.25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Cory Oliveros: Contemporary. 7-10 p.m., O Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233

Organ-Ization: Jazz. 8-11 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. 945-0800

Piranha Brothers: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Clay Williams: Acoustic rock/country. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

WEDNESDAY

Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Royal Hawaiian Band: 11 a.m., Ala Moana Centerstage. 922-5331

Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Celtic Waves: Irish. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Mark Caldeira: Contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Wildest Show in Town — Noel Okimoto and His Jazz All Stars: A tribute to legendary jazz vocalist Jimmy Borges. 6-7 p.m. (gates open at 4:35 p.m.), Honolulu Zoo. $5. 926-3191, honoluluzoo.org

Jazz Wednesday — Wayne DeSilva: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877

Mihoko M & Friends: Jazz. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800

Kitsch: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Scott Carey: Contemporary/rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

THURSDAY

Zanuck Lindsey: Hawaiian. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Aja Gample: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Darren Benitez: Hawaiian. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note. $21.25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Gail Mack and Gordon Kim: Acoustic. 6:30-9 p.m., Growler USA, 449 Kapahulu Ave. 600-5869

Ke Kani O Ke Kai Summer Concert Series: Explore the Waikiki Aquarium galleries and enjoy performances by Kalani Pe‘a, Natalie Ai Kamau‘u and Keauhou. Bring blankets or chairs to sit on the beach-front lawn. 7-9:30 p.m. at the aquarium. $15-$50; free for ages 4 and younger. waikikiaquarium.org/kkokk

Rolando Sugimoto: Jazz. 8-11 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800

Kailua Bay Buddies: Rock/contemporary/Hawaiian. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Psychedelic Thursday — Acid Gnome and Mammoth Hunter: 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. 533-2328

Local Uprising: Reggae. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

ONGOING

FRIDAYS

Brad Kawakami: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider, Piano Lounge. 922-3111

Christian Yrizarry: Hawaiian. 3-5 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

Maunalua: Hawaiian. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Phil Strauss: Contemporary. 4-6 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Evan Khay: Contemporary. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233

Scott Carey: Contemporary/rock. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Jesse Savio: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Kailua Moon Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Kapalama: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Billy Sage V: Contemporary/pop. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Kaimana Band Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Mark Yim’s Pilikia I: Hawa­iian. 6-9 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 6-9 p.m., Herringbone Waikiki. 797-2435

Ka Hehena: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785

The Cellar Catz: Contemporary/pop. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Ben Kama: Hawaiian. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Better Barefoot Band with Summer Kealoha: Blues/contemporary/Hawaiian. 6:30-9 p.m., Teddy’s Bigger Burgers and Tiki Bar, Haleiwa. 637-8454

Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Jimmy Funai: Jazzy guitar. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Roy’s Hawaii Kai. 396-7697

Na‘ehu Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Aloha Fridays with Jeff Rasmussen: Hawaiian/folk. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

Open-Mic Stand-up Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., King’s Pizza Cafe, 746 Kapahulu Ave. 675-8962

Vance Texiera: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Olomana: Hawaiian. 7:45-10:45 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Nohelani Cypriano: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 8-10:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village, 949-4321

Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 8-10:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Jegaan Faye: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Maggie Herron: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Dinosaurus X: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

Foreplay Fridays: Classic throwback dance party. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. $10, free before 10:30 p.m.; 21+. 778-8888, 791-5163

Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

DJ Jimmy Taco: Dance/pop. With special DJ Eliza May. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422

Mark Yim’s Pilikia II: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

SATURDAYS

Hui Malama: Hawaiian. 8 a.m.-noon, FarmLovers Market at Kaka‘ako, Ward Gateway Center, 333 Ward Ave., mauka parking lot alongside Ross Dress for Less. 388-9696

Johnny Kukui: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider, Piano Lounge. 922-3111

Kamuela Kahoano: Hawa­iian. 3-5 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

Henry Kapono: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Social Media Saturday: Local DJs, with giveaways. 4 p.m.-­midnight, Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163

Scott Carey: Contemporary/rock. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Mike Izon: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

The Barefoot Boys — Poki‘i Vaughan, Leonard Jenkins and Rob Burns: Hawaiian/pop. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe. 924-2233

Kapalama: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Harry Koizumi: Slack key and classical guitar. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Kaimana Band Duo: Hawa­iian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Ho‘okena: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785

The Cellar Catz: Contemporary/pop. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Juke Joint: Rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Jimmy Funai: Jazzy guitar. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Roy’s Hawaii Kai. 396-7697

Tino Jacob Duo: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Boogie: Blues. 7-9 p.m., Kona Brewing Co. 396-5662

Pacific Vibrations with Nick Kurosawa and Gil Batangan: Soul/jazz. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club.923-8882

Rachel Gonzales: Guitar/vocal/contemporary/jazz/folk. 7-9:30 p.m., Duc’s Bistro. 531-6325

Cole Black: Blues/classic rock/country. 7-10 p.m., Da Smokehouse, Waikiki. 946-0233

Tito Berinobis & Billy Beimes: Hawaiian/contemporary. 7 p.m.-midnight, Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Olomana: Hawaiian. 8-11 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Phil Strauss: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Maggie Herron: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Elephant: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

DJ XL: Dance/pop. With special Miss DJ Bliss. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422

Haole Kid & Local Boy: Blues. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Sin Lounge, 1111 Nuuanu Ave. 538-8746

SUNDAYS

Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Eric Lee: Hawaiian. 3 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Danny Carvalho: Hawaiian. 3-5 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

Mike Kaawa: Hawaiian. 4-7 p.m., Honey’s Restaurant, Kaneohe. 235-3211

Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233

Shaka Madali: Island/ R&B/ukulele. 5-8 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe, Waikiki. 924-2233

Johnny Kukui: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Brad Kawakami: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Pu‘uhonua Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Mike Piranha of the Piranha Brothers: Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Chris Salvador: R&B/contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Danny He‘e: Hawaiian/oldies. 6-8 p.m., Mexico Fiesta, Hawaii Kai Shopping Center. 395-7797

Daniel Dickey: Latin. 6-8:30 p.m., Mexico Lindo, Kailua. 263-0055

Kaimana Band Duo: Hawa­iian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Dean & Dean: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Tiki Bar and Restaurant. 848-2800

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock/contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Lulu’s. 926-5222

Sundown Sundays with DJ Toma: Summer rooftop party. 6-9 p.m., SKY Waikiki, Rooftop Restaurant, Lounge & Nightclub.skywaikiki.com

Johnny Helm: Acoustic folk rock. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785

Five2: Local/mainstream band. 6-9 p.m. Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163

Mixed Plate: Contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Christian Yrizarry: Hawaiian. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Eric Lee Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Sunday Sessions with City Boys: Soul. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

Ben Kama: Hawaiian. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Acoustik Playground: Contemporary. 7:30- 10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Tino Jacob: Hawaiian/contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Tommy James: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Funky Monkey: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

DJ Jem: Dance. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422

MONDAYS

Johnny Kukui: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider, Piano Lounge. 922-3111

Chris Mercado: Contemporary. 3-5 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

Taz Vegas: Hawaiian. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233

Mark Caldeira: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Gentlemen of Kaiao: Hawa­iian/contemporary. 5:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

De Lima Ohana: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Evan Khay: Pop. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawa­iian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Sean Na‘auao: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

Vibra Cubana with Thomas Mackay, Augie Lopaka Colon Jr. and Ernie Provencher: Latin/jazz/ Hawaiian/exotica. 6-9 p.m., LaMariana Sailing Club, 50 Sand Island Access Road. 848-2800

Johnny Helm: Acoustic folk rock. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785

Hawaiian Monday featuring Ryan Tang and Friends: Also with Barry Kimokeo and Raelyn Tang, plus happy hour all day. 6-9 p.m.,Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163

Coyne Street: Hawaiian. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

The Camarillo Brothers: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Jam Sessions with Kimo Opiana Jr.: 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 7-10 p.m., Cuckoo Coconuts, Waikiki. 926-1620

Cole Black: Blues/classic rock/country. 7-10 p.m., Da Smokehouse, Waikiki. 946-0233

Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 7-10 p.m., LBLE Lounge, Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel. 922-0811

Pau Hana Blues Band: 7-10 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds. 738-0004

Jerk Comedy Open-Mic: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jawaiian Irie Jerk Restaurant, 3574 Waialae Ave. 388-2917

Jegaan Faye: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Jon Basebase: Contemporary. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 8-10 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Keoni Ku: Hawaiian. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Tommy James: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Dux Deluxe: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 21+. 922-4422

Ellsworth Simeona: Hawa­iian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

TUESDAYS

John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Nick Kurosawa: Contemporary. 3-5 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

Mike Kaawa and Haumea Warrington: Hawaiian. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Melaniie & Evan: Contemporary. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233

Michael Piranha: Rock. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Mike Tulba: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Kevin Mau: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5-8 p.m., Wailana Cocktail Lounge at Wailana Coffee House. 955-1764

Taco Tuesday: Live reggae and DJ Freeze. 5 p.m.- midnight, Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163

Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

The Barefoot Boys — Poki‘i Vaughan, Leonard Jenkins and Rob Burns: Hawaiian/pop. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe. 924-2233

Pa‘ahana Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Darryll Aquino of Kailua Bay Buddies: Rock/contemporary/Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village.949-4321

Dustin Park: Contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

De Lima Ohana Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock/Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Moana Terrace, Marriott Hotel. 922-6611

Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785

Katie Tamashiro: Piano/contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Christian Yrizarry: Hawaiian. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Keith Omizu: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Bossa Nova After Dark with Sandy Tsukiyama: 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

HI State Comedy: Open-mic comedy with a grand prize for funniest act. 7-11 p.m., Hawaiian Aroma Caffe, Waikiki Beachcomber, 2300 Kalakaua Ave. 256-2602

Stand Up On Stage: Comedians receive up to seven minutes of stage time. 7:30 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds. $3 suggested donation; 21+. comedyuhawaii.com, facebook.com/comedyu.hi

Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Little Albert and Eddie: Contemporary. 7:30- 10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

J.P. Smoketrain Blues/R&B Open-Mic Jam: 8-11 p.m., The Studio at Hawaiian Brian’s. 946-1343

Ronson Asuncion: Hawaiian. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Dan Del Negro & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Tavana: Acoustic/blues/rock/roots/reggae. 9 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s. 946-1343

Dux Deluxe: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

Kitsch: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

KaiRoots Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Ellsworth Simeona: Hawa­iian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

WEDNESDAYS

Christian Yrizarry: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Haumea Warrington: Hawa­iian. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Brazilian Bosso Nova Jazz Night: Guitarists Nando Suan and Mike Barques. 5 p.m., Nico’s Pier 38, 1129 N. Nimitz Highway. 540-1377

Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233

Thomson Enos: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

De Lima Ohana Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Pa‘ahana Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Darren Porlas of Juke Joint: Contemporary. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Jenna K: R&B/pop/contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 6-8:30 p.m., Scratch Kitchen & Meatery, 1170 Auahi St. 589-1669

Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Daniel Dickey: Latin. 6-8:30 p.m., Mexico Restaurant, 1247 N School St. 845-9059

Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785

Jeannette Trevias: Jazz/contemporary/variety. 6- 9 p.m., Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163

Katie Tamashiro: Piano/contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Tito Berinobis & David Kauahikaua: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6-10:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Ginny Tiu: Contemporary. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Ben Kama Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Blues Wednesdays with Kevin Coleman and the Flat Five: West Coast swing. 7:30-10 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds. 738-0004

The Hot Club of Hulaville: Gypsy jazz/romance. 7:30-10:30 p.m., The Hi Brau Room, 700 Queen St. 544-1605

Piranha Brothers: Rock. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Jegaan Faye: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Maggie Herron & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Son Caribe Band: Latin. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Ellsworth Simeona: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

THURSDAYS

John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Haumea Warrington: Hawa­iian. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Simple Souls: Acoustic/soul/R&B/hip-hop/rock/reggae. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233

Shaka Madali: Island/ R&B/ukulele. 5-8 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe, Waikiki. 924-2233

Mark Caldeira: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Kevin Mau: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5-8 p.m., Wailana Cocktail Lounge at Wailana Coffee House. 955-1764

Jason Midro Duo: Rock/Hawaiian/reggae. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Eric Lee Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Nohelani Cypriano: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village, 949-4321

Johnny Helm: Acoustic folk rock. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Jazz Vespers — Jazz in a Contemplative Style: With Reggie Padilla, Starr Kalahiki, Dan Del Negro and Jon Hawes. 6 p.m., St.Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1317 Queen Emma St. 533-1943, stpeters honolulu.org

Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 6-9 p.m., BLT Market, Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. 729-9729, bltmarket.com

Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Tiki Bar and Restaurant. 848-2800

Chris Mercado: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785

Ruth Shiroma Foster: Contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Christian Yrizarry Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Tito Berinobis: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6:30-10 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Kama Kakaio: Hawaiian. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Little Albert and Eddie: Contemporary. 7:30- 10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Johnny’s Open Mic Showcase: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Siam Paradise Thai Restaurant, 1336 Dillingham Blvd. 841-8807

Open Mic Night with the Sean Tiwanak Band: 8 p.m., Surfer, The Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 21+ after 10 p.m. 293-6000,surferthebar.com

Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 8-10 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 8-11 p.m., Tropics Ale House Waikiki, Discovery Bay Center. 691-9551

[COMEDY]2 at Square Barrels: Rotating cast of local comedians. 8:30 p.m., Square Barrels, 1001 Bishop St. $7-$10; 18+. 524-2747, comedyuhawaii.com

Brad Kawakami: Hawaiian. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Maggie Herron & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Gypsy 808: Gypsy jazz. 9 p.m.-­midnight, The Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave. 526-1411

DJ Technique: Dance. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 21+. 922-4422

To get listed or to update listings, send items to TGIF, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-210, Honolulu, HI 96813; or email tgif@staradvertiser.com.