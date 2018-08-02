Music and Nightlife Calendar

ADVERTISING
FRIDAY
Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
First Friday Honolulu: Walkabout celebration of the arts with music, performances, art, DJs, trunk shows, happy hours and extended shop/gallery/boutique hours. Starting at 5 p.m., Downtown-Chinatown Arts and Cultural District. Free. Highlight:
>> Foundation Meets Dancehall: Pressure Down Sounds and Rudies Hi-Fi spin strictly vinyl reggae grooves, with guest selectors Zion Coptic Sounds, Bonefied Sound and Irie-Sistable. 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. 533-2328
Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Keilana: Contemporary. 5 p.m., Highway Inn, Kakaako. 954-4955
Karl Maruyama: Classic/contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Ko‘olau Serenaders: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Honey’s Restaurant, Kaneohe. 235-3211
Aloha Friday Hawaiian Concert: Hoku award-winning musicians Teresa Bright, Del Beazley and Kata Maduli, contemporary Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Pineapple Showroom, Dot’s, Wahiawa. $15, $10 presale. 221-3217, 224-0776
Revive the Live for Ray Cooper III: Hawaiian reggae bands Mana‘o Company, B.E.T. and Mahkess come together to support Ray “Bradda Boy” Cooper III as he advances to the next round for the PFL Welterweight Tournament. 7 p.m., Blue Note. $25-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com
Mike Kaawa: Hawaiian. 7-9 p.m., The Lighthouse, Hawaii Kai Golf Course. 395-7900
Chris Mercado: Contemporary. 7-10 p.m., O Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233
Halsey: Electro/synth pop. 8 p.m., Blaisdell Arena. $35-$69. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Augie Live: Comedian, radio personality and actor Augie T. 8 p.m., Pearl Country Club, Pearl City. $10. augiet.com
Cutting Edge: Rock. 8-11:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877
Rock for the Rock: Benefit show for the victims of the recent eruptions on the Big Island, with Gorgos, Aphesis, Chron Seedz, A Shot at Sundown and Shipwrecks. 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $10. 946-5190
Good Foot: Funk/soul/Afro-beat. 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10; 21+. 945-0800
Elephant: Rock. 9 p.m.- 1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
Christian Yrizarry Duo: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
SATURDAY
Sean Thibadeaux: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Penelope and the Day: Contemporary. 3 p.m. at Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center, and 5 p.m. at Centerstage. 955-9517
Party for a Purpose at Summer at the Swim Club — Volume VI: Summer pool party series with art, music, sangria carafes and more. This month’s party benefits Surfrider Foundation, Oahu Chapter, and includes music by Aloha Beach Club DJs Sunburnt Reynolds. Noon-4 p.m., The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882, surfjack.com
Wheeland Brothers: Beach rock reggae. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Shoji Ledward: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Iliza Shlesinger — Elder Millennial Tour: In 2008, she became the youngest person to win “Last Comic Standing.” 5 and 8 p.m., The Republik. $29.50-$44.50. 941-7469, jointherepublik.com
Na Moku ‘Eha Mele Series — Mele o Maui: Songs and stories of the four main islands performed by musicians and artists from those islands, and with emcee Aaron Mahi. This show features Maui with the Asing ‘Ohana, ‘Uhe‘uhene, hula dancers and more. 5:30-8 p.m., Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives. $35, $30 in advance. 447-3926, missionhouses.org
Hawaii Symphonic Band: 7 p.m., Kawaiahao Church. Donations welcome. 679-2227
Kupaoa: Husband and wife duo of Kellen and Lihau Paik, known for their original Hawaiian language songs and their vocal harmony. 7:30 p.m., Atherton Performing Arts Studio.$15-$25. 955-8821, hprtickets.org
Gypsy 808: Gypsy jazz. 7:30-10 p.m., Medici’s, Manoa Marketplace. $25, $20 in advance. 351-0901, medicismanoa.com
Nerd-lesque Night with Jody Rose: Burlesque. 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $15, $10 in theme. 946-5190
Christ Moon and Joshua Rasheed: Indie pop/singer-songwriter. 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. 533-2328
CTD: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Freesound: Roots/rock/reggae/blues. 9 p.m.- 1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
Ryan Tenney Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
SUNDAY
Mahina Brunch with Aloha Got Soul & Nick Kurosawa: Brunch paired with a heavy rotation of live music and DJs curated by Honolulu-based record label Aloha Got Soul. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mahina & Sun’s, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882, surfjack.com
Youth on Stage — Unparalleled: Contemporary. Noon, Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Moon Kahele: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Clay Williams: Acoustic rock/country. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Silent Planet: Los Angeles-based metal band with opening bands This Moment Onward, Skylene and Nesta. 6 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $30, $25 in advance; 21+. 855-235-2867, underworldevents.com
Brother Noland: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
Night Service Hawaii: Live hip-hop and beats. The bi-weekly artist showcase is documented by video, photography and audio recording to ensure artists’ sets are saved and promoted through social media sites. 6-10 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 18+. To be booked as a performing artist, photographer, videographer or sponsor: nightservicehawaii@gmail.com. Info: 533-2328.
Selwyn: Contemporary. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Nick Danger: Alternative. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
Jeff James Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
MONDAY
Danny Wassman: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Clay Williams: Acoustic rock/country. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Tribute to Sarah Vaughan — Maggie Herron with Dean Taba and Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note. $21.25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com
Open Mic Mondays: A showcase for local unsigned talent. 7 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. Sign-ups: tgehawaii@gmail.com. Info: 533-2328.
Sol Muzik Trio: Jazz/pop. 8-11 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800
Candy Bullets: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
TUESDAY
Mike Piranha: Rock. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Aja Gample: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Tribute to Michael Buble — Mike Lewis & Friends: Pop/swing/jazz. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note. $21.25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com
Cory Oliveros: Contemporary. 7-10 p.m., O Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233
Organ-Ization: Jazz. 8-11 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. 945-0800
Piranha Brothers: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Clay Williams: Acoustic rock/country. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
WEDNESDAY
Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Royal Hawaiian Band: 11 a.m., Ala Moana Centerstage. 922-5331
Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Celtic Waves: Irish. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Mark Caldeira: Contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Wildest Show in Town — Noel Okimoto and His Jazz All Stars: A tribute to legendary jazz vocalist Jimmy Borges. 6-7 p.m. (gates open at 4:35 p.m.), Honolulu Zoo. $5. 926-3191, honoluluzoo.org
Jazz Wednesday — Wayne DeSilva: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877
Mihoko M & Friends: Jazz. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800
Kitsch: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Scott Carey: Contemporary/rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
THURSDAY
Zanuck Lindsey: Hawaiian. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Aja Gample: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Darren Benitez: Hawaiian. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note. $21.25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com
Gail Mack and Gordon Kim: Acoustic. 6:30-9 p.m., Growler USA, 449 Kapahulu Ave. 600-5869
Ke Kani O Ke Kai Summer Concert Series: Explore the Waikiki Aquarium galleries and enjoy performances by Kalani Pe‘a, Natalie Ai Kamau‘u and Keauhou. Bring blankets or chairs to sit on the beach-front lawn. 7-9:30 p.m. at the aquarium. $15-$50; free for ages 4 and younger. waikikiaquarium.org/kkokk
Rolando Sugimoto: Jazz. 8-11 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800
Kailua Bay Buddies: Rock/contemporary/Hawaiian. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Psychedelic Thursday — Acid Gnome and Mammoth Hunter: 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. 533-2328
Local Uprising: Reggae. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
ONGOING
FRIDAYS
Brad Kawakami: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider, Piano Lounge. 922-3111
Christian Yrizarry: Hawaiian. 3-5 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
Maunalua: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Phil Strauss: Contemporary. 4-6 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Evan Khay: Contemporary. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233
Scott Carey: Contemporary/rock. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Jesse Savio: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Kailua Moon Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Kapalama: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Billy Sage V: Contemporary/pop. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Kaimana Band Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Mark Yim’s Pilikia I: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 6-9 p.m., Herringbone Waikiki. 797-2435
Ka Hehena: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785
The Cellar Catz: Contemporary/pop. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Ben Kama: Hawaiian. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Better Barefoot Band with Summer Kealoha: Blues/contemporary/Hawaiian. 6:30-9 p.m., Teddy’s Bigger Burgers and Tiki Bar, Haleiwa. 637-8454
Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Jimmy Funai: Jazzy guitar. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Roy’s Hawaii Kai. 396-7697
Na‘ehu Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Aloha Fridays with Jeff Rasmussen: Hawaiian/folk. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
Open-Mic Stand-up Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., King’s Pizza Cafe, 746 Kapahulu Ave. 675-8962
Vance Texiera: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Olomana: Hawaiian. 7:45-10:45 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Nohelani Cypriano: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 8-10:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village, 949-4321
Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 8-10:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Jegaan Faye: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Maggie Herron: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Dinosaurus X: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
Foreplay Fridays: Classic throwback dance party. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. $10, free before 10:30 p.m.; 21+. 778-8888, 791-5163
Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
DJ Jimmy Taco: Dance/pop. With special DJ Eliza May. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422
Mark Yim’s Pilikia II: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
SATURDAYS
Hui Malama: Hawaiian. 8 a.m.-noon, FarmLovers Market at Kaka‘ako, Ward Gateway Center, 333 Ward Ave., mauka parking lot alongside Ross Dress for Less. 388-9696
Johnny Kukui: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider, Piano Lounge. 922-3111
Kamuela Kahoano: Hawaiian. 3-5 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
Henry Kapono: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Social Media Saturday: Local DJs, with giveaways. 4 p.m.-midnight, Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163
Scott Carey: Contemporary/rock. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Mike Izon: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
The Barefoot Boys — Poki‘i Vaughan, Leonard Jenkins and Rob Burns: Hawaiian/pop. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe. 924-2233
Kapalama: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Harry Koizumi: Slack key and classical guitar. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Kaimana Band Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Ho‘okena: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785
The Cellar Catz: Contemporary/pop. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Juke Joint: Rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Jimmy Funai: Jazzy guitar. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Roy’s Hawaii Kai. 396-7697
Tino Jacob Duo: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Boogie: Blues. 7-9 p.m., Kona Brewing Co. 396-5662
Pacific Vibrations with Nick Kurosawa and Gil Batangan: Soul/jazz. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club.923-8882
Rachel Gonzales: Guitar/vocal/contemporary/jazz/folk. 7-9:30 p.m., Duc’s Bistro. 531-6325
Cole Black: Blues/classic rock/country. 7-10 p.m., Da Smokehouse, Waikiki. 946-0233
Tito Berinobis & Billy Beimes: Hawaiian/contemporary. 7 p.m.-midnight, Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Olomana: Hawaiian. 8-11 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Phil Strauss: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Maggie Herron: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Elephant: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
DJ XL: Dance/pop. With special Miss DJ Bliss. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422
Haole Kid & Local Boy: Blues. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Sin Lounge, 1111 Nuuanu Ave. 538-8746
SUNDAYS
Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Eric Lee: Hawaiian. 3 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Danny Carvalho: Hawaiian. 3-5 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
Mike Kaawa: Hawaiian. 4-7 p.m., Honey’s Restaurant, Kaneohe. 235-3211
Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233
Shaka Madali: Island/ R&B/ukulele. 5-8 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe, Waikiki. 924-2233
Johnny Kukui: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Brad Kawakami: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Pu‘uhonua Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Mike Piranha of the Piranha Brothers: Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Chris Salvador: R&B/contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Danny He‘e: Hawaiian/oldies. 6-8 p.m., Mexico Fiesta, Hawaii Kai Shopping Center. 395-7797
Daniel Dickey: Latin. 6-8:30 p.m., Mexico Lindo, Kailua. 263-0055
Kaimana Band Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Dean & Dean: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Tiki Bar and Restaurant. 848-2800
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock/contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Lulu’s. 926-5222
Sundown Sundays with DJ Toma: Summer rooftop party. 6-9 p.m., SKY Waikiki, Rooftop Restaurant, Lounge & Nightclub.skywaikiki.com
Johnny Helm: Acoustic folk rock. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785
Five2: Local/mainstream band. 6-9 p.m. Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163
Mixed Plate: Contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Christian Yrizarry: Hawaiian. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Eric Lee Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Sunday Sessions with City Boys: Soul. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
Ben Kama: Hawaiian. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Acoustik Playground: Contemporary. 7:30- 10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Tino Jacob: Hawaiian/contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Tommy James: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Funky Monkey: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
DJ Jem: Dance. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422
MONDAYS
Johnny Kukui: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider, Piano Lounge. 922-3111
Chris Mercado: Contemporary. 3-5 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
Taz Vegas: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233
Mark Caldeira: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Gentlemen of Kaiao: Hawaiian/contemporary. 5:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
De Lima Ohana: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Evan Khay: Pop. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Sean Na‘auao: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
Vibra Cubana with Thomas Mackay, Augie Lopaka Colon Jr. and Ernie Provencher: Latin/jazz/ Hawaiian/exotica. 6-9 p.m., LaMariana Sailing Club, 50 Sand Island Access Road. 848-2800
Johnny Helm: Acoustic folk rock. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785
Hawaiian Monday featuring Ryan Tang and Friends: Also with Barry Kimokeo and Raelyn Tang, plus happy hour all day. 6-9 p.m.,Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163
Coyne Street: Hawaiian. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
The Camarillo Brothers: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Jam Sessions with Kimo Opiana Jr.: 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 7-10 p.m., Cuckoo Coconuts, Waikiki. 926-1620
Cole Black: Blues/classic rock/country. 7-10 p.m., Da Smokehouse, Waikiki. 946-0233
Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 7-10 p.m., LBLE Lounge, Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel. 922-0811
Pau Hana Blues Band: 7-10 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds. 738-0004
Jerk Comedy Open-Mic: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jawaiian Irie Jerk Restaurant, 3574 Waialae Ave. 388-2917
Jegaan Faye: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Jon Basebase: Contemporary. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 8-10 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Keoni Ku: Hawaiian. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Tommy James: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Dux Deluxe: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 21+. 922-4422
Ellsworth Simeona: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
TUESDAYS
John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Nick Kurosawa: Contemporary. 3-5 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
Mike Kaawa and Haumea Warrington: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Melaniie & Evan: Contemporary. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233
Michael Piranha: Rock. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Mike Tulba: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Kevin Mau: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5-8 p.m., Wailana Cocktail Lounge at Wailana Coffee House. 955-1764
Taco Tuesday: Live reggae and DJ Freeze. 5 p.m.- midnight, Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163
Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
The Barefoot Boys — Poki‘i Vaughan, Leonard Jenkins and Rob Burns: Hawaiian/pop. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe. 924-2233
Pa‘ahana Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Darryll Aquino of Kailua Bay Buddies: Rock/contemporary/Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village.949-4321
Dustin Park: Contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
De Lima Ohana Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock/Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Moana Terrace, Marriott Hotel. 922-6611
Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785
Katie Tamashiro: Piano/contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Christian Yrizarry: Hawaiian. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Keith Omizu: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Bossa Nova After Dark with Sandy Tsukiyama: 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
HI State Comedy: Open-mic comedy with a grand prize for funniest act. 7-11 p.m., Hawaiian Aroma Caffe, Waikiki Beachcomber, 2300 Kalakaua Ave. 256-2602
Stand Up On Stage: Comedians receive up to seven minutes of stage time. 7:30 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds. $3 suggested donation; 21+. comedyuhawaii.com, facebook.com/comedyu.hi
Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Little Albert and Eddie: Contemporary. 7:30- 10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
J.P. Smoketrain Blues/R&B Open-Mic Jam: 8-11 p.m., The Studio at Hawaiian Brian’s. 946-1343
Ronson Asuncion: Hawaiian. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Dan Del Negro & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Tavana: Acoustic/blues/rock/roots/reggae. 9 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s. 946-1343
Dux Deluxe: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
Kitsch: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
KaiRoots Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Ellsworth Simeona: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
WEDNESDAYS
Christian Yrizarry: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Haumea Warrington: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Brazilian Bosso Nova Jazz Night: Guitarists Nando Suan and Mike Barques. 5 p.m., Nico’s Pier 38, 1129 N. Nimitz Highway. 540-1377
Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233
Thomson Enos: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
De Lima Ohana Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Pa‘ahana Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Darren Porlas of Juke Joint: Contemporary. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Jenna K: R&B/pop/contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 6-8:30 p.m., Scratch Kitchen & Meatery, 1170 Auahi St. 589-1669
Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Daniel Dickey: Latin. 6-8:30 p.m., Mexico Restaurant, 1247 N School St. 845-9059
Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785
Jeannette Trevias: Jazz/contemporary/variety. 6- 9 p.m., Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163
Katie Tamashiro: Piano/contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Tito Berinobis & David Kauahikaua: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6-10:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Ginny Tiu: Contemporary. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Ben Kama Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Blues Wednesdays with Kevin Coleman and the Flat Five: West Coast swing. 7:30-10 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds. 738-0004
The Hot Club of Hulaville: Gypsy jazz/romance. 7:30-10:30 p.m., The Hi Brau Room, 700 Queen St. 544-1605
Piranha Brothers: Rock. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Jegaan Faye: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Maggie Herron & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Son Caribe Band: Latin. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Ellsworth Simeona: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
THURSDAYS
John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Haumea Warrington: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Simple Souls: Acoustic/soul/R&B/hip-hop/rock/reggae. 5-8 p.m., Swell Pool Bar, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. 922-1233
Shaka Madali: Island/ R&B/ukulele. 5-8 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe, Waikiki. 924-2233
Mark Caldeira: Guitar. 5-8 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Kevin Mau: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5-8 p.m., Wailana Cocktail Lounge at Wailana Coffee House. 955-1764
Jason Midro Duo: Rock/Hawaiian/reggae. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Eric Lee Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Nohelani Cypriano: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village, 949-4321
Johnny Helm: Acoustic folk rock. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Jazz Vespers — Jazz in a Contemplative Style: With Reggie Padilla, Starr Kalahiki, Dan Del Negro and Jon Hawes. 6 p.m., St.Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1317 Queen Emma St. 533-1943, stpeters honolulu.org
Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 6-9 p.m., BLT Market, Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. 729-9729, bltmarket.com
Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Tiki Bar and Restaurant. 848-2800
Chris Mercado: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. 923-8785
Ruth Shiroma Foster: Contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Christian Yrizarry Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Tito Berinobis: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6:30-10 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Kama Kakaio: Hawaiian. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Little Albert and Eddie: Contemporary. 7:30- 10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Johnny’s Open Mic Showcase: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Siam Paradise Thai Restaurant, 1336 Dillingham Blvd. 841-8807
Open Mic Night with the Sean Tiwanak Band: 8 p.m., Surfer, The Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 21+ after 10 p.m. 293-6000,surferthebar.com
Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 8-10 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 8-11 p.m., Tropics Ale House Waikiki, Discovery Bay Center. 691-9551
[COMEDY]2 at Square Barrels: Rotating cast of local comedians. 8:30 p.m., Square Barrels, 1001 Bishop St. $7-$10; 18+. 524-2747, comedyuhawaii.com
Brad Kawakami: Hawaiian. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Maggie Herron & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Gypsy 808: Gypsy jazz. 9 p.m.-midnight, The Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave. 526-1411
DJ Technique: Dance. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 21+. 922-4422
