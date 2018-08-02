 To Do: Nelly, George Lopez, Jim Jefferies, Creed Bratton
August 2, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

To Do: Nelly, George Lopez, Jim Jefferies, Creed Bratton

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 2, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  August 2, 2018 at 5:11 pm
Highlights of events scheduled to take place in Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy TGIF. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –