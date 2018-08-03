 2nd visitor from Korea dies after being pulled from waters off Maui
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 3, 2018
Updated August 3, 2018 11:39am
A 37-year-old woman has died after she and a man were found unresponsive in waters off ofKeawakapu Beach in Kihei.

At about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a man and woman found face down in waters south of the beach.

Bystanders brought them to shore and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation before firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Police said the man, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the woman to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

The causes of death are under investigation.

Both the man and woman were visitors from the Republic of Korea.

Positive identification is pending notification of next of kin.

