 Brush fire near Maili Point burns 5 acres
August 3, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Brush fire near Maili Point burns 5 acres

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 3, 2018
Updated August 3, 2018 11:45pm
ADVERTISING

Honolulu firefighters battled a large brush fire near Maili Point tonight.

The fire was reported at 7:39 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department responded with eight units staffed with 21 personnel.

HFD spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said the fire was spread out over steep terrain.

Firefighters had the fire contained by 11 p.m. A total of five acres were burned.

Fire officials say embers on the hillside are currently visible but are not near unburned brush and have adequate fire breaks to avoid flare ups.

Police have closed Farrington Highway in the westbound direction at Hakimo Road to accommodate firefighting operations.

PREVIOUS STORY
Las Vegas gunman became unstable but didn’t raise suspicions
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING