Brush fire near Maili Point burns 5 acres

Honolulu firefighters battled a large brush fire near Maili Point tonight.

The fire was reported at 7:39 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department responded with eight units staffed with 21 personnel.

HFD spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said the fire was spread out over steep terrain.

Firefighters had the fire contained by 11 p.m. A total of five acres were burned.

Fire officials say embers on the hillside are currently visible but are not near unburned brush and have adequate fire breaks to avoid flare ups.

Police have closed Farrington Highway in the westbound direction at Hakimo Road to accommodate firefighting operations.