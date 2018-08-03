 California office pool wins $543 million lottery jackpot
August 3, 2018
    California Lottery official Mike Neis, right, watched as Amol Sachdev hung a sign, July 25, over his family’s store Ernie’s Liquors where a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth more than $500 million was sold in San Jose, Calif. The California Lottery says last month’s $543 million Mega Millions jackpot was won by 11 members of an office pool that played on a whim.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. >> The California Lottery says last month’s $543 million Mega Millions jackpot was won by 11 members of an office pool that played on a whim.

A Lottery statement today says Roland Reyes and the others showed up at its Hayward office on the east side of San Francisco Bay the day after the July 24 draw.

The members declined to say where they work, other than that it is in the financial industry and they plan to keep their jobs. They declined to speak to media or be photographed.

The Lottery says they decided on the spur of the moment to pitch in $2 apiece when they heard about the jackpot.

They can take $543 million over 30 years or a lump-sum option of $320.5 million. Both options are before taxes.

