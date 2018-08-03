Demi Lovato is expected to leave the hospital this weekend and head to rehab

Splash News
In this May 20 photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Demi Lovato’s next step after a life-endangering overdose that put her in the hospital last month appears to be a return trip to rehab.
“She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab,” a source told E! News on today. “She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died.”
Though Lovato previously got treatment in Illinois, it’s unclear where she’ll be treated this time around.
Also, it turns out the 25-year-old’s bodyguard might have saved her life during the July 24 overdose.
The bodyguard administered some sort of first aid on the non-responsive singer, elevating her head and possibly clearing her airway to allow her to breathe until paramedics arrived, TMZ reported today.
The bodyguard had walked into a tumultuous scene in Lovato’s home, the website’s sources said, with blood on the singer’s pillow, vomit present and Lovato’s assistant screaming, “She’s dead! She’s dead!”
It’s unclear what drug or drugs she was using that night, as Lovato was reportedly uncooperative with authorities after she was revived at the scene.
The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer still wasn’t doing well last weekend, days after being taken the hospital, People reported earlier this week, but she was still expected to make a full recovery.
Lovato suffered complications — a fever and signs of an infection — in the days following the apparent OD, but according to several outlets she is expected to leave Cedars-Sinai Medical Center this weekend.
“Right now everyone is focused on getting Demi physically healthy,” a source close to Lovato told People a few days ago.
The rehab conversation had been delayed because of Lovato’s complications, TMZ reported, but by Thursday “going straight to rehab” appeared to be the next step, according to Us Weekly.
She’s taken the rehab route before. In November 2010, the former star of Disney Channel’s “Sonny With a Chance” left the Jonas Brothers’ tour to spend more than two months in an Illinois rehab facility. She continued with outpatient treatment when she returned to Los Angeles in 2011.
But it turned out that when she was in a sober-living situation, she still had an active eating disorder and was drinking vodka and using cocaine, she told “Access Hollywood” in 2013.
“With my drug use, I could hide it to where I would sneak drugs,” Lovato told the show. “I couldn’t go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine.”
She said things got really difficult again. “I would throw up and it would just be blood and it was something that I realized if I don’t stop this,” she said, “I am going to die.”