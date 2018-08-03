 Judge evicts Nuuanu nudists from rental house
Associated Press
August 3, 2018
Updated August 3, 2018 6:45am
A Hawaii judge has ordered the eviction of the tenants of an Oahu rental home that advertised naked parties and gained the ire of neighbors.

The judge sided with the property manager, citing lease violations, multiple disturbances and running a business out of the Nuuanu home, Hawaii News Now reported Thursday.

Neighbors have complained of the so-called Freedom House’s loud parties, like naked yoga, and a fire that consumed a car. Neighbor David Brown said he frequently reported the parties to police.

An attorney for property manager Sakuma Realty said the home operated as an illegal business, which advertised online. The renters have denied that allegation.

“It’s just a website that I decided that I could have to have people come together,” tenant Brent Thomas said.

Tenant Amy Highmoor said the property manager and neighbors are retaliating because of their alternative lifestyle and her complaints about the home’s condition.

“I’m a naturalist. This is my religion and I have a right to be nude,” Highmoor said. “I am not offensive.”

Lawyers for both sides will work out a moving date for the tenants.

