 Lady Gaga collaborator known as Zombie Boy dead at 32
August 3, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

Lady Gaga collaborator known as Zombie Boy dead at 32

Associated Press
August 3, 2018
Updated August 3, 2018 6:55am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Canadian model Rick Genest, aka Zombie Boy, appeared on the runway during a June 2011 fashion show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The agency that represents Genest, known for his head-to-toe tattoos and his participation in Lady Gaga music video “Born This Way,” said today he has died.

ADVERTISING

MONTREAL >>A talent agency has confirmed the death of a Quebec model known for his head-to-toe tattoos and participation in the Lady Gaga music video “Born This Way.”

Dulcedo Management confirmed on Facebook Thursday the passing of Rick Genest, who was better known as Zombie Boy. Dulcedo said it “was in shock” and called the 32-year-old represented by the agency an “icon of the artistic scene and of the fashion world.”

Lady Gaga said on her official Twitter account Thursday night that “the suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating.”

The American singer added: “We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Judge evicts Nuuanu nudists from rental house
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING