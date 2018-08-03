 Kaleopaa, Blomfield reach US Open final
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 2, 2018 at 9:09 pm
Hawaii’s Kelis Kaleopaa and Honolua Blomfield won their quarterfinal and semifinal heats Thursday at the US Open of Surfing Women’s Invitational in Huntington Beach, Calif. Read More

