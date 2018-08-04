 France’s first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary
August 4, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Top News

France’s first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary

Associated Press
August 4, 2018
Updated August 4, 2018 10:06am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    France’s first baby panda Yuan Meng celebrates his first birthday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons, at the ZooParc de Beauval in Beauval, central France. Yuan Meng weighs about 66 pounds, has recently started eating bamboo and still suckles his mother Huan Huan’s milk.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    France’s first baby panda Yuan Meng celebrates his first birthday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons, at the ZooParc de Beauval in Beauval, central France. Yuan Meng weighs about 66 pounds, has recently started eating bamboo and still suckles his mother Huan Huan’s milk.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    France’s first baby panda Yuan Meng celebrates his first birthday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons, at the ZooParc de Beauval in Beauval, central France. Yuan Meng weighs about 66 pounds, has recently started eating bamboo and still suckles his mother Huan Huan’s milk.

ADVERTISING

PARIS >> France’s first baby panda celebrates his one-year anniversary Saturday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons.

The panda named Yuan Meng weighs about 66 pounds, and has recently started eating bamboo while still suckling milk from mother panda Huan Huan.

For the occasion the Beauval Zoo south of Paris is open for free to all visitors born on Aug. 4.

Yuan Meng’s mother and father are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting a good relationship with France.

In Europe, Austria, Britain, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland currently have giant pandas.

French first lady Brigitte Macron, considered the panda’s “godmother,” was not attending Saturday’s celebration. She already went to see the baby panda twice.

PREVIOUS STORY
Portugal and Spain issue red health alerts for extreme heat wave
NEXT STORY
‘Hazardous’ smoky air shuts down Yosemite National Park in peak tourist season
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING