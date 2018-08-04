 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s speech cut short in panic
Associated Press
August 4, 2018
Updated August 4, 2018 1:00pm
CARACAS, Venezuela >> State television is showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro abruptly cutting short a speech and hundreds of soldiers present breaking ranks scattering.

Maduro spoke Saturday in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard’s 81 anniversary.

Maduro was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high ranking military officials for the event broadcast on radio and television.

A video shows Celia Flores wince and look up after a sound.

The soldiers lined up in ranks then begin running.

The transmission was cut without explanation.

Officials have not commented.

