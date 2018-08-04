 Dog leads rescuers to injured hiker on Molokai
Dog leads rescuers to injured hiker on Molokai

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 4, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 3, 2018 at 11:23 pm
Like TV dog Lassie, a canine hero led rescuers to an injured 59-year-old Molokai woman who had fallen 150 feet off a Molokai trail and was unable to shout for help. Read More

