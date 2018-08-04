Large brush fires rage on Oahu’s Leeward coast

People watch as smoke shrouds the sun and sky near Makaha Beach today in Waianae.
Two large brushfires wreaked havoc on the leeward coast of Oahu, forcing some to evacuate their homes.
Cliffton Silva, 17, left, and Brandon McCabe, 14, run along Makaha Beach as smoke from a large brushfire shrouds the sky.
HFD's Air One flies dousing missions in Waianae.
Makaha Valley Towers are seen amidst smoke.
Eight-year-old Khloe Mack watches as fire burns along a ridgeline in Waianae.
Makaha Towers resident Kelly "Karma Kel" Warren takes a photo of charred brush near Kili Road in Waianae.
Traffic is seen at a standstill heading west along Farrington Highway during a large brushfire.
A man walks with his dog near charred brush.
Charred kiawe trees are seen near Makaha Beach Park.
People are shrouded in smoke from a large brush fire.
Fire and police vehicles drive along Kili Road in Waianae.
Smoke shrouds the sun in the sky in Waianae.
-
Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots across from Makaha Beach.