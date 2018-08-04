Prep Football: Farrington Governors vs. Leilehua Mules

Farrington linebacker Samsen Tanuvasa (22) looks for running room in the first quarter of the Farrington vs. Leilehua football game at Hugh Yoshida Stadium, Leilehua High School, Friday.
Farrington defensive back Sapati Laloulu (4) steps in front of Leilehua slot Cody Akagi (11) to intercept a pass in the first quarter.
Farrington defensive lineman Justus Rogers-Makainai (92) drops Leilehua quarterback Max Nichols (5) for a loss in the first quarter.
Farrington defensive lineman Justus Rogers-Makainai (92) wraps up Leilehua slot Chad Dilay (18) in the first quarter.
Farrington running back Raymond Millare (13) shakes off Leilehua cornerback Ismael Lomboy (25) on his way to a long touchdown in the first quarter.
Leilehua quarterback Max Nichols (5) gets the snap in the second quarter.
Leilehua slot Chad Dilay (18) runs for hard yards in the second quarter.
Leilehua quarterback Max Nichols (5) dives for the ball but it gets away as Farrington defensive lineman Cameron Faletufuga (85) closes in to scoop up the ball and run to the end zone for a score in the second quarter.
Farrington Head Coach Daniel Sanchez talks to his offense in the second quarter.
Leilehua quarterback Max Nichols (5) looks for a receiver in the second quarter.