Prep Football: Kaiser Cougars vs. Aiea Na Alii

Kaiser QB Koa Tom ran the ball in for a touchdown in the first quarter of Friday's game as Aiea DB Fabian Bautista prepared to tackle.
Kaiser’s Joseph Chin (57) bumped with teammate Cole Cadinha (9) after sacking Aiea QB Kayson Castillo (9) in the first quarter.
Aiea SE Zacharias Kalahiki-Basque (1) ran after a completed pass in the fourth quarter.
Aiea QB Kayson Castillo (9) handed the ball to RB Keoni Young-Tavai (20) in the second quarter.
Aiea SE Zacharias Kalahiki-Basque (1) reached for a pass as Kaiser DB Jesse Stroede (2) grabbed in the second quarter.
Kaiser DB Dre Falls (4) intercepted a touchdown pass intended for Aiea SE Zacharias Kalahiki-Basque (1) in the second quarter.
Kaiser QB Casey Nguyen (3) threw a pass to WR Dre Falls (4) in the second quarter.
For the first time in 23 months, Kaiser Stadium hosted a football game involving the home team as the Cougars played Aiea to a 12-12 tie in the season opener for both teams.
Cheerleaders, fans and the band at Kaiser High School attend the school’s first varsity football game against Aiea.
-
Kaiser band members rallied during Friday's game against Aiea.