Prep Football: Waipahu Marauders vs. Waianae Seariders

Waianae junior OL Titus Kahooilihala (55) takes the field during Friday night's season opener against Waipahu.
Waipahu QB Cody Marques (7) scrabbles out of the pocket during the first quarter.
Kerwin Kahalekulu (58) of Waianae stops RB Alfred Failauga (25) of Waipahu.
QB Cody Marques (7) of Waipahu hands the ball off to RB Alfred Failauga (25) during the first half.
Waianae RB Kenneth Joseph Jr. (24) puts a stiff arm on safety Chase Kaseli (88) of Waipahu.
Waipahu head coach Bryson Carvalho walks off the field after checking on his QB Coby Marques (7).
RB Malik Brown (81) of the Waianae Seariders looks towards the end zone.
Waianaes' junior RB Malik Brown (81) carries the ball into the red zone.
Waianae RB Kenneth Joseph Jr. (24) runs the ball up field during the first half.
QB Cody Marques (7) of Waipahu runs the ball up field before Waianaes' LB Shanston Akiona (8) makes the tackle.