TODAY FOOTBALL >> High school: Nonleague–'Iolani vs. Kalani, 6 p.m., at Kaiser Stadium; Konawaena at Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Hilo at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.; Kailua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; St. Francis

TODAY

FOOTBALL

>> High school: Nonleague–‘Iolani vs. Kalani, 6 p.m., at Kaiser Stadium; Konawaena at Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Hilo at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.; Kailua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Radford, 6:30 p.m.; Lahainaluna vs. Kapaa, 7 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium; Pearl City at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.

PADDLING

>> Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: State Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

TENNIS

>> Honolulu Homeloans/Pacifico Men’s Night Doubles, final, 7:30 a.m. at Kailua Racquet Club.

SUNDAY

POLO

>> Honolulu Polo Club: Koru Kiwi Challenge, 3 p.m., at Waimanalo.

BASEBALL

P.O.N.Y. Bronco (11-12) World Series

At Los Alamitos, Calif.

Friday

>> East Oahu 13, Cranberry Township (Pa.) 3, 5 inn.

Today

>> Mexico City vs. East Oahu, 4:30 p.m.

Note: East Oahu is 1-0 in the tournament.

P.O.N.Y. Pony (14U) West Zone Tournament

At West Hills, Calif.

Friday

>> Maui 6, Long Beach (Calif.) 5

Today

>> Long Beach (Calif.)/Orem (Utah) winner vs. Maui, 2 p.m.

Note: Maui is 2-0 in the tournament.